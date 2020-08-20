Revenge of the Ghoul Log (Shudder)

Shudder already celebrated Halfway to Halloween back in April. Come September, however, they’re bringing the real tricks and treats with 61 Days of Halloween, and today they’ve announced all kinds of exciting festivities.

The two-month celebration will feature weekly original programming, a new Halloween special of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, a sequel to the one and only Ghoul Log, and, yes, the return of the Shudder Halloween Hotline.



“We usually call October our ‘Super Bowl month’ but this year we’re starting on September 1st, so the 61 Days of Halloween will be our Super Bowl combined with Mardi Gras and Christmas,” said Shudder GM Craig Engler in a press release, who also teased a surprise at the end of the month “that will have horror fans everywhere talking.”

Details are still being finalized, but you can see a preview of the ghoulish goodies below. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to all of our horror programming at Consequence Podcast Network, particularly The Losers’ Club, The Horror Virgin, Halloweenies, and our brand new series Psychoanalysis. It’s going to be one hell of a season.

What’s Coming

Color Out of Space — September 1st

NOS4A2 Season 2 — September 10th

Spiral — September 17th

Verotika — September 24th

Scare Me — October 1st

The Vincent Price Collection — October 1st

Revenge of the Ghoul Log — October 1st

The Cleansing Hour — October 8th

The Mortuary Collection — October 15th

32 Malasana Street — October 22nd

Joe Bob Halloween 2020 Special — October 23rd at 9 p.m. ET

May the Devil Take You — October 29th

Halloween Hotline — Every Friday in October