Shudder Renews Cursed Films for a Second Season

Some curses are hard to shake, and such is the case for Cursed Films. Today, Shudder has announced that they’ve greenlit a second season of Jay Cheel’s docuseries on cursed film productions that will bow sometime in 2021.

“Season one of Cursed Films captivated audiences with its thoughtful but unflinching exploration of the often tragic events surrounding some of history’s most notorious productions, becoming an instant hit for us and earning rave reviews from both critics and viewers,” said Shudder’s GM Craig Engler. “Since its debut, the number one question we’ve been asked is: Will there be more, and how soon? We’re delighted to say that we’re partnering with Jay once again for a second season of Cursed Films that will be even bigger and better than the first.”



The first season covered The Omen, The Exorcist, The Twilight Zone: The Movie, The Crow, and Poltergeist. What the second season has in store for us is anyone’s guess — perhaps, Rosemary’s Baby? — but we’ll soon find out.

“Filming season one of Cursed Films was an amazing experience, so I’m thrilled to have the chance to interview a new group of talented filmmakers and film critics while exploring the stories behind five more legendarily ill-fated film productions,” said Cheel. “This time around we’ll be heading outside of North America for a few episodes, which will not only widen the scope of the series but offer an exciting collection of stories connected to a diverse group of movies.”

Cheel said as much in our interview this past April. “We had a list of movies that, off the top, we always knew had to be a part of the series,” he explained at the time, “but there were some that we were juggling and I could always see us returning to some of those films and digging into them.” Well, now he has his chance.

Revisit that entire interview here and stream the first season now via Shudder.