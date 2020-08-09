Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Simon Cowell Breaks Back After Falling Off Electric Bicycle

The 60-year-old music executive and television personality underwent surgery on Saturday night

by
on August 09, 2020, 2:40pm
0 comments
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell broke his back while riding his electric bicycle in Malibu, California on Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 60-year-old English record executive and television personality underwent surgery on Saturday night and is currently recovering in a local hospital.

A representative for Cowell said in a statement, “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Cowell, a judge on American Idol, The X Factor, and Britain’s Got Talent, had been scheduled to resume filming his current show, America’s Got Talent, this coming week.

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
R.I.P. Alan Peters, Former Agnostic Front Bassist Dies
Next Story
Tech N9ne Plays Packed Coronavirus Concert in the Ozarks
No comments