Slash, Lzzy Hale, and More Cover The Beatles’ “Come Together”: Watch

Slash / Lzzy Hale, via YouTube

On Saturday (August 15th), an all-star lineup of musicians took part in the all-day (De)Tour virtual festival put on by the Morrison Hotel Gallery. Among the highlights were a pair of quarantine performances featuring Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, current and former members of Guns N’ Roses, and more.

Hale was joined by Slash and his onetime GN’R bandmates Matt Sorum (drums) and Gilby Clarke (guitar), along with Linda Perry (backing vocals), Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko, and David Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson on a rousing cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together”. Lzzy handled lead vocals, delivering an incredibly powerful take on the classic song, while Slash popped up at the 1:50 mark to bless the song with a pair of solos.



Next up, Hale, Sorum, Clarke, and Blasko, welcomed Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander on a cover of AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)”, with Robin and Lzzy trading vocals throughout.

The virtual (De)Tour festival streamed live on Saturday, featuring a combination of quarantine collaborations and performances from empty venues. Among the other artists taking part were Ringo Starr, Gavin Rossdale, Taylor Momsen, Billy Gibbons, and more. Proceeds raised during the livestream benefitted MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

Lzzy Hale’s pair of performances follow the recent release of her cover of the Dolly Parton / Whitney Houston classic “I Will Always Love You”, which appears on Halestorm’s new Reimagined EP.

Watch the back-to-back covers of “Come Together” and “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” below.