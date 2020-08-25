Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Slayer’s Kerry King Is Working on a New Project: “I’ve Got More Than Two Records’ Worth of Music”

"I'm not positive who everybody is that's gonna be playing with me"

by
on August 25, 2020, 2:19pm
0 comments
Slayer's Kerry King working on new project
Slayer's Kerry King, photo by Johnny Perilla

The legendary Slayer bid their farewell at the end of last year, but that doesn’t mean the individual members are done making music. Guitarist Kerry King has revealed that he has two albums’ worth of material for a new project.

Slayer played their final show ever on November 30th after an extensive farewell tour, and the members have been relatively quiet since parting ways. However, in a new interview with Dean Guitars, with whom he has signed on as a signature artist, King revealed that he has been quite productive during the pandemic.

“I’ve been very, very lucky with riffs in 2020,” said Kerry in a video interview posted on Dean Guitars’ YouTube channel. “Maybe because I can’t go anywhere, I don’t know, but riffs have certainly not been a problem.”

He continued, “Looking forward into the future, what that means for me is I’m gonna be able to cherrypick the best stuff. And it’s good stuff. I’ve got more than two records’ worth of music, but to be able to go through that and cherrypick the best 11 or 12 [songs]… That first record should be smoking.”

What is unclear is whether King will release new music as a solo project or if he is forming a new band. “Right now, I’m the only lyricist, because I’m the only one writing music, because I’m not positive who everybody is that’s gonna be playing with me,” explained the guitar icon. “So it’s all on me at the moment.”

Editors' Picks

Rumors circulated in March that King was working with his Slayer bandmates Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph, along with Pantera singer Philip Anselmo, but none of those reports have been confirmed.

Slayer’s last album was 2015’s Repentless, meaning it’s been five years since Kerry King released new music. Watch his full interview with Dean Guitars below.

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh Was in ICU for COVID-19, Recovery Disturbed by TikTok Party House
Next Story
Fates Warning Announce New Album Long Day Good Night, Unleash Single “Scars”: Stream