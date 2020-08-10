Menu
Thousands Turn Out to See Smash Mouth Play in the Middle of a Pandemic

The "All Star" rockers headlined the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Sunday night

on August 10, 2020, 10:43am
Smash Mouth play Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Smash Mouth play Sturgis Buffalo Chip

We’re All Gonna Die: As the number of positive coronavirus cases in the US surpasses five millions, an estimated 250,000 motorcycle enthusiasts are turning out for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

As part of the festivities, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is staging a 10-day festival featuring motorcycle shows, tattoos, roller derby, midget bowling, and nightly musical performances from the likes of Smash Mouth, Trapt, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Night Ranger, Reverend Horton Heat, Lit, 38 Special, Quiet Riot, and Big Skillet.

Going into the event, Buffalo Chip organizers encouraged its attendees to follow CDC guidelines as it pertained to the pandemic. They promised that hand sanitizer would be readily available throughout the park, and that guests would be required to have a mask with them upon entering the amphitheater.

However, by the time Sunday night rolled around, thousands of leather-clad bikers disregarded any semblance of social-distancing for a chance to be front and center for Smash Mouth. Not only that, but those required face coverings? They were nowhere to be seen.

For his part, Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell seemed to revel in the size of the crowd, remarking at one point: “We’re all here together tonight! Fuck that COVID shit!”

Godspeed, America.

Ready for Smash Mouth at the Chip

Somewhat hilariously, Trapt also played the Buffalo Chip on Sunday, but their turnout was much smaller. Even COVID-denying bikers want nothing to do with them.

