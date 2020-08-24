Spike Lee Shares First Teaser for David Byrne’s American Utopia: Watch

David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO)

Spike Lee has revealed the first teaser trailer for David Byrne’s American Utopia. The HBO production premieres Saturday, October 17th.

Lee’s latest joint is based on Byrne’s 2019 Broadway show of the same name, which is itself inspire by Byrne’s most recent album American Utopia. The trailer shows off Lee’s kinetic camera work, capturing the movement of the 11 singers, dancers, and musicians accompanying Byrne. Choreography was provided by Annie-B Parson, and Lee portrays her movements from every angle — front, sides, above, and even behind, taking in the rears of the cast and the faces of the live audience. Check out the trailer below.



Byrne had hoped to get in a second run of shows on Brodaway, but that’s been pushed back since the Great White Way went dark in response to the ongoing pandemic. In the meantime, he’s become the latest artist to launch a Sonos radio show. Revisit our 2018 interview with Byrne and Parson on This Must Be the Gig below.

As for Lee, he recently waded into the culture wars by suggesting that Gone With the Wind and The Birth of a Nation should be screened with proper “context.” His Da Five Bloods is one of our favorite films of the year so far.