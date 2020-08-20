Springsteen Drummer Max Weinberg Appointed to Delray Beach Planning and Zoning Board

Max Weinberg, photo by Craig ONeal

Times are tough, and these days everybody’s looking for a second job. So even though Max Weinberg has a reliable gig drumming for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, he’s picked up a little extra work at the Delray Beach Planning and Zoning Board.

As the Palm Beach Post reports, Weinberg has been appointed to a two-year term at the recommendation of city commissioner Juli Casale. “I was impressed with his knowledge and vision of real estate and development,” she said. “I love Springsteen. Who doesn’t? But this appointment was not made because of his music prowess.”



In fact, Weinberg’s knowledge of real estate minutiae is the stuff of legend. He was the subject of a 2008 profile by the Wall Street Journal called “Born to Renovate”, which described him as a “real estate obsessive.” In his long career, he has allegedly bought or built just about 40 different houses, and in the process he’s appeared before enough planning and zoning boards to count himself an expert.

Weinberg says he’s excited about “serving the city,” and promises to take the same long view he’s always taken under his other boss, The Boss.

“Bruce used to ask the question: Why do they call it a record? It is because it will last forever. Forty years from now, people will listen to Born to Run. He put a tremendous amount of time and effort into writing those songs. It is the same with planning and zoning board decisions. They will have lasting impacts.”

As for what comes next, Weinberg hasn’t ruled out other forms of public service, perhaps even seeking higher office. “You never say no,” he explained. “I drive around town and I see issues that need to be addressed. So who knows?”

But even with the new responsibilities, he isn’t quitting his day job. Earlier this month, he joined members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, and Dillinger Escape Plan for a Misfits cover. Weinberg’s son, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, recently honored his pops with a Bruce Springsteen cover. Last fall, Max and Jay had fun re-creating some old photos with Slipknot guitarist Jim Root.