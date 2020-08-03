Stevie Nicks Urges People To Wear Masks: “Please Don’t Throw This World Away”

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks is asking you nicely to wear a mask so you better listen, goddamn it. In a poetic public journal entry, the iconic Fleetwood Mac singer urges everyone to wear a mask and “become spiritual warriors” in order to defeat the raging coronavirus.

Dated July 17th but posted on her social media accounts on July 29th, Nicks writes about listening to The Rolling Stones and Crosby, Stills & Nash in “a magical place” that she’s found in the early mornings. She promises that others can achieve this same serenity if they just put in the minimal effort required to combat this deadly pandemic.



“If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible — you might be able to find this magical place I have found, in the early morning when everyone sleeps,” writes the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Nicks then advises readers to make it their life’s mission to prevent the virus’s spread before someone they know falls gravely ill. “Because then, you will be too late. Your life will be forever changed.”

“In order for us all to get back to our former lives,” she says, “we must all change into spiritual warriors — we must make it our mission to fight this virus; otherwise there is nothing left.”

As with the much of the music world, Nicks has been unable to perform live because of the global health crisis. In her journal entry, she writes about her longing to return to the stage. “I want to go back on the road. I want to sing for you again,” yearns the 72-year-old rock veteran. “I want to put on those high black suede platform boots and dance for you again. I want you to forget the world and sing with me.”

“Please don’t throw this world away,” she continues. “Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It’s up to us now, because nobody is helping us. Nobody is coming to our rescue. No one.” Read the full message below on her Twitter account.

Nicks is just the latest in a growing chorus of celebrities who are urging mask use. Last month, Tom Hanks told people, “Don’t be a pussy”, in regards to putting on the mask in public settings. And back in June, Nicks’ fellow rock legend Bruce Springsteen had a slightly more fed-up tone to his coronavirus message, demanding that Donald Trump “put on a fucking mask.”

Last week, Nicks and Mick Fleetwood paid tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, who died at 73 on Saturday, July 25th.

