A. G. Cook Unleashes 49-Song Project 7G: Stream

A. G. Cook, photo by Alaska Reid

PC Music founder and producer wizard A. G. Cook has released his sprawling new project 7G. Stream it in full below via Bandcamp.

Consisting of a whopping 49 tracks, 7G is divided up into seven “discs”, each devoted to a different instrument: “Drums”, “Guitar”, “Supersaw”, “Piano”, “Nord”, “Spoken Word”, and “Extreme Vocals”. There’s plenty of new original material for fans to sift through, in addition to rock covers of The Strokes (“The End Has No End”), The Smashing Pumpkins (“Today”), and Blur (“Beetlebum”).



Cook also takes the time to tackle pop megastars like Taylor Swift (“The Best Day”), Sia (“Chandelier”), and frequent collaborator Charli XCX (“Official”). Assisting Cook on various songs are special guests such as former Chairlift singer Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, and Alaska Reid.

Cook has been on an unstoppable tear as of late. Beyond 7G, he recently left his mark on the new 100 gecs remix record. He also worked extensively on Charli XCX’s impressive quarantine collection how i’m feeling now, as well as produced Jónsi’s first solo album in 10 years. Cook’s most recent solo single, “Lifeline”, came in 2019 and featured a cameo from Polachek.

7G Artwork:

7G Tracklist:

Disc 1 – A. G. Drums

01. A-Z

02. Acid Angel

03. H2O

04. Drum Solo

05. Nu Crush

06. Gemstone Break

07. Silver

Disc 2 – A. G. Guitar

01. Gold Leaf

02. Being Harsh

03. Undying

04. Drink Blood

05. Lil Song

06. Beetlebum (Blur cover)

07. Superstar (Live at Secret Sky)

Disc 3 – A. G. Supersaw

01. Mad Max

02. Illuminated Biker Gang

03. Soft Landing

04. Overheim

05. DJ Every Night

06. Car Keys

07. Dust

Disc 4 – A. G. Piano

01. Oracle

02. Note Velocity

03. Windows

04. Feeling

05. Waldhammer

06. Polyphloisboisterous

07. Anything Could Happen

Disc 5 – A. G. Nord

01. Behind Glass

02. Oohu

03. The Best Day (Taylor Swift cover)

04. Triptych Demon

05. Official (Charli XCX cover)

06. Crimson

07. Life Speed

Disc 6 – A. G. Spoken Word

01. Could It Be

02. The End Has No End (The Strokes cover)

03. No Yeah

04. Green Beauty

05. Unreal

06. 2021

07. Hold On

Disc 7 – A. G. Extreme Vocals

01. Today (Smashing Pumpkins cover)

02. Chandelier (Sia cover)

03. Idyll (Life Sim cover)

04. Show Me What

05. Somers Tape

07. Crimson and Clover (Tommy James and Shondells cover)

08. Alright