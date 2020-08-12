A. G. Cook Unleashes 49-Song Project 7G: Stream

PC Music founder and producer wizard A. G. Cook has released his sprawling new project 7G. Stream it in full below via Bandcamp.
Consisting of a whopping 49 tracks, 7G is divided up into seven “discs”, each devoted to a different instrument: “Drums”, “Guitar”, “Supersaw”, “Piano”, “Nord”, “Spoken Word”, and “Extreme Vocals”. There’s plenty of new original material for fans to sift through, in addition to rock covers of The Strokes (“The End Has No End”), The Smashing Pumpkins (“Today”), and Blur (“Beetlebum”).
Cook also takes the time to tackle pop megastars like Taylor Swift (“The Best Day”), Sia (“Chandelier”), and frequent collaborator Charli XCX (“Official”). Assisting Cook on various songs are special guests such as former Chairlift singer Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, and Alaska Reid.
Cook has been on an unstoppable tear as of late. Beyond 7G, he recently left his mark on the new 100 gecs remix record. He also worked extensively on Charli XCX’s impressive quarantine collection how i’m feeling now, as well as produced Jónsi’s first solo album in 10 years. Cook’s most recent solo single, “Lifeline”, came in 2019 and featured a cameo from Polachek.
7G Artwork:
7G Tracklist:
Disc 1 – A. G. Drums
01. A-Z
02. Acid Angel
03. H2O
04. Drum Solo
05. Nu Crush
06. Gemstone Break
07. Silver
Disc 2 – A. G. Guitar
01. Gold Leaf
02. Being Harsh
03. Undying
04. Drink Blood
05. Lil Song
06. Beetlebum (Blur cover)
07. Superstar (Live at Secret Sky)
Disc 3 – A. G. Supersaw
01. Mad Max
02. Illuminated Biker Gang
03. Soft Landing
04. Overheim
05. DJ Every Night
06. Car Keys
07. Dust
Disc 4 – A. G. Piano
01. Oracle
02. Note Velocity
03. Windows
04. Feeling
05. Waldhammer
06. Polyphloisboisterous
07. Anything Could Happen
Disc 5 – A. G. Nord
01. Behind Glass
02. Oohu
03. The Best Day (Taylor Swift cover)
04. Triptych Demon
05. Official (Charli XCX cover)
06. Crimson
07. Life Speed
Disc 6 – A. G. Spoken Word
01. Could It Be
02. The End Has No End (The Strokes cover)
03. No Yeah
04. Green Beauty
05. Unreal
06. 2021
07. Hold On
Disc 7 – A. G. Extreme Vocals
01. Today (Smashing Pumpkins cover)
02. Chandelier (Sia cover)
03. Idyll (Life Sim cover)
04. Show Me What
05. Somers Tape
07. Crimson and Clover (Tommy James and Shondells cover)
08. Alright