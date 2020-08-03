ANOHNI Covers Bob Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”: Stream

ANOHNI and Bob Dylan (photo by William Claxton)

This October, ANOHNI returns with a new 7-inch single through Secretly Canadian. The release consists of two cover songs, one of which is an all-new take on the 1965 Bob Dylan song “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”.

ANOHNI’s rendition was actually recorded a few years ago with longtime collaborator Kevin Barker. But she’s decided to finally put it out now as it reminds her of our country’s current state of affairs. “I listened to it recently and it reminded me of Now, a nausea of nostalgia for the suffering of the present, or even the future.”



She continued,

“I did a couple of songs by Bob Dylan at that time, encouraged by Hal Willner, the producer who we lost to Covid 19 in April. I hope that this period, and this repugnant presidency, will be over soon, and that these bigots and apocalyptic capitalists and evangelicals will crawl back into their rotten little holes. But how can this happen unless the American media and social media are forced to tell the truth? I am glad to see the mobilization of Black Lives Matter and the re-emergence of the Occupy movement. When Biden said “Americans don’t want revolution, they want a return to decency,” he was wrong. We all know deep down that the continuation of our civilizations for much longer will require seismic change.”

The forthcoming 7-inch also includes an older rendition of Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband”, originally recorded at a 1999 Antony and the Johnsons show in New York City.

Stream both covers below and look out for the 7-inch on October 2nd. ANOHNI’s last proper album, the excellent Hopelessness, came out way back in 2016, and you can still snag a copy here. She’s since shared the track “Miracle Now” and collaborated with Oneohtrix Point Never.