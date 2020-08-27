Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

ASAP Ferg and Lil Wayne Join Forces on New Single “No Ceilings”: Stream

The track also features Brooklyn's Jay Gwuapo

by
on August 27, 2020, 2:06pm
asap-ferg-lil-wayne-no-ceilings-stream-music-video
ASAP Ferg (photo by Amy Price) and Lil Wayne (photo by Ben Kaye)

ASAP Ferg scored a summer hit with last month’s “Move Ya Hips” featuring Nicki Minaj, which has over 31 million streams worldwide. The Harlem native is looking to find similar success with his new single, the Lil Wayne-assisted “No Ceilings”.

This fresh release serves as the first collaboration between the two MCs. Its title is a nod to Lil Wayne and his own 2009 mixtape of the same name.

On the track, ASAP Ferg further honors Tunechi and his status as an ambitious hip-hop role model, rapping, “Like Wayne, I got no ceilings/ Where is the ceilings?/ I see no ceilings.” During his turn at the mic, Lil Wayne reaffirms his legendary reign: “I got no ceilings, I never had ‘em, n*gga/ Pop me a handle bar, then I handle business.”

Editors' Picks

AXL produced the new single and Brooklyn’s own Jay Gwuapo contributed additional bars. Check it out below via its Eif Rivera-directed video starring all three rappers.

The ASAP Mob member appears on the new Nas album, King’s Disease. As for Lil Wayne, a deluxe edition of his Funeral record dropped in May. Eminem also recently named him one of the greatest rappers of all time.

“No Ceilings” Artwork:

asap ferg no ceilings artwork ASAP Ferg and Lil Wayne Join Forces on New Single No Ceilings: Stream

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Walmart and Microsoft Team Up to Try and Buy TikTok
Next Story
20 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of Fall 2020