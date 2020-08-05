beabadoobee Details Debut Album, Shares Brooding New Song “Sorry”: Stream

beabadoobee, photo by Callum Harrison

The Filipino-British indie rocker beabadoobee has unveiled more details of her upcoming debut album: Fake It Flowers spans 12 songs and is set to arrive October 16th through Dirty Hit. Additionally, she’s shared a brooding new single called “Sorry”.

The track follows last month’s Song of the Week, “Care”, which saw the lo-fi TikTok sensation embracing full-band rock instrumentation, and “Sorry” moves even further into that direction. The first two-thirds of the song place Bea Kristi’s stark vocals over a cloudy guitar lick and dramatic violin strokes, patiently building suspense until the distorted guitar comes crashing in, screeching like something from an early Smashing Pumpkins record.



Per a statement, Kristi said that “Sorry” is quite literally an apology to a dear friend who’s breaking down and fading away as a person. “It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had,” she added.

In the song’s music video, Kristi wanders through a dark hallway before emerging into a beautiful field of wildflowers and rocking out with her guitar. Directed by her frequent collaborator bedroom, it’s a fitting visual for the song’s triumphant musical climax. Find that below, followed by the album artwork and full tracklist.

Fake It Flowers, available for pre-order here, is beabadoobee’s long-awaited debut full-length after a successful string of EP’s and singles. The most recent was last year’s Space Cadet EP, which contained the Pavement-referencing single “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus” and followed her other 2019 EP, Loveworm.

Outside of the singles from this new record, beabadoobee recently covered songs by The 1975 and Daniel Johnston.

Update: Speaking of The 1975, Kristi told Beats 1 Radio that she has a new EP in the works produced by the band’s Matt Healy and George Daniel. The two acts briefly toured together earlier this year. More details to come.

Fake It Flowers Artwork:

Fake It Flowers Tracklist:

01. Care

02. Worth It

03. Dye It Red

04. Back To Mars

05. Charlie Brown

06. Emo Song

07. Sorry

08. Further Away

09. Horen Sarrison

10. How Was Your Day?

11. Together

12. Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene