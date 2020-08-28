Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Serve Up Tasty New Single “Ice Cream”: Stream

Plus, watch its sweet music video

by
on August 27, 2020, 11:26pm
stream-blackpink-ice-cream-selena-song-video-new
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have released their new collaborative single, “Ice Cream”, and it’s sure to help keep the summer sweats at bay.

Over icy cool trap beats, the beloved K-pop outfit and pop singer Gomez take turns exchanging saccharine melodies. Its accompanying music video is just as indelible, as it stars both acts and lots of tasty imagery. Gomez herself gets behind the wheel of an ice cream truck. Check it out below.

“Ice Cream” is taken from the South Korean group’s upcoming debut album, Blackpink: The Album, due out October 2nd via YG Entertainment/Interscope. The highly anticipated record comes a little over a year after BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love EP, a stellar effort that included one of our favorite songs of 2019. In recent months, the four-piece of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa delivered another treat in “Sour Candy”, their collaborative track with Lady Gaga.

Editors' Picks

As for Gomez, she put out a deluxe edition of Rare this past April.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Bill and Ted: Face the Music Brings an Excellent Reunion But a Bogus Story: Review
Next Story
The Weeknd and Calvin Harris Team Up for New Song “Over Now”: Stream