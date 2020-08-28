BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Serve Up Tasty New Single “Ice Cream”: Stream

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have released their new collaborative single, “Ice Cream”, and it’s sure to help keep the summer sweats at bay.

Over icy cool trap beats, the beloved K-pop outfit and pop singer Gomez take turns exchanging saccharine melodies. Its accompanying music video is just as indelible, as it stars both acts and lots of tasty imagery. Gomez herself gets behind the wheel of an ice cream truck. Check it out below.



“Ice Cream” is taken from the South Korean group’s upcoming debut album, Blackpink: The Album, due out October 2nd via YG Entertainment/Interscope. The highly anticipated record comes a little over a year after BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love EP, a stellar effort that included one of our favorite songs of 2019. In recent months, the four-piece of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa delivered another treat in “Sour Candy”, their collaborative track with Lady Gaga.

As for Gomez, she put out a deluxe edition of Rare this past April.