Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Briston Maroney Teases Debut Album with New Single “Deep Sea Diver”: Stream

First-ever full-length slated to drop next year

by
on August 21, 2020, 12:40pm
0 comments
briston-maroney-deep-sea-diver-song-stream-release-new
Briston Maroney, photo by Sophia Matinazad

After releasing a string of EPs, including this year’s Miracle, Nashville songwriter Briston Maroney is ready to drop his full-length debut album. The effort is slated for arrival sometime in 2021 ,and as a preview, he’s sharing a new single called “Deep Sea Diver”.

A freewheeling and folksy number, it finds Maroney struggling to pull himself out of a major rut. “Sick and tired of this old routine,” he laments early on, adding, “I’m a deep sea diver, I’m in too deep.”

Maroney goes on to ponder his own “selfish pride” and “fear of rejection”, and whether they are keeping him from being an authentic and honest person. He also considers taking drugs to escape the present, but only momentarily. (Maroney might just be a genius for rhyming “Bowling Green”, “ketamine”, and “next week” all in one verse.)

Editors' Picks

“Deep Sea Diver” was produced by studio veteran John Congleton (St. Vincent, Cloud Nothings) and co-written with Dan Wilson (Adele, Leon Bridges). Check out its accompanying video below, which was shot by Drew Bauml and directed by Joey Brodnax. In it, Maroney wanders through fields, plays a game of tennis, and gets behind the wheel of a sleek DeLorean.

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
Tesla Wildly Reinvents the Biopic With an Inventive Ethan Hawke Performance: Review
Next Story
Taylor Swift Supports Indie Record Stores with Free Signed Copies of folklore
No comments