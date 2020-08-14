Dave East Drops New Mixtape Karma 3: Stream

Dave East, photo via Facebook

Dave East has returned with a star-studded new mixtape titled Karma 3. Stream it in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The third installment in the Harlem rapper’s ongoing Karma series follows Karma (2017) and Karma 2 (2018). It consists of 15 songs and boasts collaborations with Mary J. Blige, Popcaan, and Trey Songz. Other guests include A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Benny the Butcher, and Trouble.



Outside of the Karma series, East’s last release was his debut album, SURVIVAL, from last year. That full-length featured contributions from Nas, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, and Teyana Taylor. East also made an appearance on last year’s DJ Shadow album, Pathetic Age, as well as teamed up with Jay Electronica on the charity single “No Hoodie (Nothin’ to Lose)”.

Karma 3 Artwork:

Karma 3 Tracklist:

01. Handsome

02. Unruly (feat. Popcaan)

03. The City (feat. Trey Songz)

04. Get the Money (feat. Trouble)

05. Thank God (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

06. Said What I Said (feat. Doe Boy)

07. Broke or Not (feat. Jozzy)

08. Mission (feat. Jozzy)

09. Menace

10. F**k Dat Sh*t (feat. Young Dolph)

11. Blue Story (feat. Bino Rideaux)

12. Stone Killer (feat. Benny the Butcher)

13. Envy

14. Know How I Feel (feat. Mary J. Blige)

15. Believe It or Not