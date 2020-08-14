Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Dave East Drops New Mixtape Karma 3: Stream

Featuring Mary J. Blige, Young Dolph, and Trey Songz

by
on August 14, 2020, 12:36am
0 comments
Dave East Karma 3 stream new mixtape
Dave East, photo via Facebook

Dave East has returned with a star-studded new mixtape titled Karma 3. Stream it in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The third installment in the Harlem rapper’s ongoing Karma series follows Karma (2017) and Karma 2 (2018). It consists of 15 songs and boasts collaborations with Mary J. Blige, Popcaan, and Trey Songz. Other guests include A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Benny the Butcher, and Trouble.

Outside of the Karma series, East’s last release was his debut album, SURVIVAL, from last year. That full-length featured contributions from Nas, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, and Teyana Taylor. East also made an appearance on last year’s DJ Shadow album, Pathetic Age, as well as teamed up with Jay Electronica on the charity single “No Hoodie (Nothin’ to Lose)”.

Editors' Picks

Karma 3 Artwork:

dave east karma 3 mixtape artwork Dave East Drops New Mixtape Karma 3: Stream

Karma 3 Tracklist:
01. Handsome
02. Unruly (feat. Popcaan)
03. The City (feat. Trey Songz)
04. Get the Money (feat. Trouble)
05. Thank God (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
06. Said What I Said (feat. Doe Boy)
07. Broke or Not (feat. Jozzy)
08. Mission (feat. Jozzy)
09. Menace
10. F**k Dat Sh*t (feat. Young Dolph)
11. Blue Story (feat. Bino Rideaux)
12. Stone Killer (feat. Benny the Butcher)
13. Envy
14. Know How I Feel (feat. Mary J. Blige)
15. Believe It or Not

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
Miley Cyrus Gets Dolled Up for New Single “Midnight Sky”: Stream
Next Story
The Rolling Stones Enlist The War on Drugs for New Remix of “Scarlet”: Stream
No comments