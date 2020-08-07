Dave Grohl Joins Inara George For New Version Of “Sex In Cars”: Stream

Dave Grohl (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Inara George

Just a few hours ago, Foo Fighters announced the cancellation of their 25th anniversary “Van Tour” due to the pandemic. But today isn’t all bad news for Foo fans: frontman Dave Grohl has linked up with The Bird and the Bee member Inara George for a new song.

The pair’s collaboration is an alternate version of “Sex in Cars”, which first appeared on George’s solo project The Youth of Angst, released this past June. While the original take was built only with an acoustic aesthetic in mind, this new update is far meatier, thanks to Grohl’s vocals and additional percussion. Stream it below.



This “Sex in Cars” duet is being released as part of George’s ongoing “Road Angel Project”, a benefit that raises money for Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund for struggling musicians and industry workers. It’s also the latest instance in which Grohl and George have been in each other’s orbits.

Previously, The Bird and the Bee member Greg Kurstin produced the Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold album from 2017. Grohl & co. ended up returning the favor by performing with The Bird and the Bee on James Corden in 2019.

Speaking about their “Sex in Cars” recording, Grohl said in a statement, “Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it’s always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for the Bird and the Bee.” He added, “Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause: Musicians coming together to support each other in difficult times, working to keep the music alive.”

George chimed in: “I always knew I wanted this version of ‘Sex In Cars’ with Dave to benefit some amazing non-profit. As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry.”

The next “Road Angel Project” song will be unveiled in September. As for the Foo Fighters, while a tour isn’t in sight, the alt-rock veterans have been working on a new album — or as they call it, their version of David Bowie’s Let’s Dance.