Dua Lipa Unveils Club Future Nostalgia Remix Album: Stream

Star-studded record features BLACKPINK, Madonna, Missy Elliott, Mark Ronson, The Blessed Madonna, and more

by
on August 28, 2020, 12:00am
Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, The Blessed Madonna, and Madonna

Dua Lipa already gave us one of our favorite albums of the year in Future NostalgiaBut the pop star isn’t quite done dancing to that record: today, she’s revealed its corresponding remix album, a star-studded affair called Club Future Nostalgia. Stream the entire effort below via Spotify.

Helmed with the help of house/techno producer The Blessed Madonna, the Club boasts an impressive and eclectic guest list highlighted by BLACKPINK, Madonna, Missy Elliott, Mark Ronson, and Gwen Stefani, whom Lipa just interviewed while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, Yaeji, Jayda G, Jacques Lu Cont, and Horse Meat Disco were also invited to party.

Additionally, a number of the included reworks feature fun samples of Stevie Nicks (“Stand Back”), Neneh Cherry (“Buffalo Stance”), Jamiroquai (“Cosmic Girl”), and Stefani (“Hollaback Girl”).

Beyond Club Future Nostalgia, Lipa has kept busy by providing the hook for J Balvin’s “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)”and co-writing Sia’s recent charity single “Saved My Life”.

Club Future Nostalgia Artwork:

club future nostalgia artwork cover Dua Lipa Unveils Club Future Nostalgia Remix Album: Stream

Club Future Nostalgia Tracklist:
01. Future Nostalgia – Joe Goddard Remix
02. Cool – Jayda G Remix
03. Good In Bed – Gen Hoshino Remix and Zach Witness Remix (Sample: Neneh Cherry – “Buffalo Stance” Sample: Art Of Noise – “Moments In Love”)
04. Pretty Please – Midland Refix
05. Pretty Please – Masters At Work Remix (Sample: Cajmere – “Coffee Pot” (Percolator mix))
06. Boys Will Be Boys – Zach Witness Remix (Sample: Lyn Collins – “Think (About It)”)
07. Love Again – Horse Meat Disco Remix
08. Break My Heart / Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl (Sample: Jamiroquai – “Cosmic Girl” (Dimitri From Paris Dubwize Remix))
09. Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott) – The Blessed Madonna Remix.
10. Hallucinate – Mr Fingers deep stripped mix (Sample: Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” Sample: Barbara Mason – “Another Man”)
11. Hallucinate – Paul Woolford Extended Remix (Sample: Larry Heard Presents Mr. White – “The Sun Can’t Compare”)
12. Love Is Religion – The Blessed Madonna Remix
13. Don’t Start Now – Yaeji Remix (Sample: Gaz – “Sing Sing”Sample: Fingers Inc & Robert Owens – “Bring Down The Walls”)
14. Physical (feat. Gwen Stefani) – Mark Ronson Remix (Mark Ronson Remix)
15. Kiss and Make Up (feat. Blackpink)
16. That Kind Of Woman – Jacques Lu Cont Remix (Sample: Stevie Nicks – “Stand Back” Acapella)
17. Break My Heart – Moodymann Remix

