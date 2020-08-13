Dua Lipa Shares New “Levitating” Remix Featuring Missy Elliott and Madonna: Stream

"Levitating" remix featuring Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, The Blessed Madonna, and Madonna

Already one of our favorite albums of the year, Future Nostalgia had us up off the quarantine couch and bopping around in our pjs. But Dua Lipa isn’t quite done partying to that record — she’s actually just getting started. Later this month, the pop star will release a new remix album, Club Future Nostalgia, that will bring the original LP further into nightlife rotation.

To tease this forthcoming project, Lipa is sharing a rework of “Levitating”, and it features some folks who pretty much grew up on the dance floor: Madonna, Missy Elliott, and The Blessed Madonna, the house/techno producer formerly known as The Black Madonna.



Given this star-studded assemblage, it’s no wonder the new version wastes no time breaking a sweat. And once it launches into heady overdrive, it never quite relents — just like a club DJ who knows exactly how to work a room. Take a listen below.

A video for the song is scheduled to premiere Friday morning.

Club Future Nostalgia: The Album is officially out August 28th and promises additional collaborations with Mark Ronson and Gwen Stefani, whom Lipa just interviewed while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. In recent months, Lipa has also kept busy by providing the hook for J Balvin’s “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)”and co-writing Sia’s recent charity single “Saved My Life”.