Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Four Tet Remixes Tame Impala’s “Is It True”: Stream

The British producer works his magic on The Slow Rush single

by
on August 21, 2020, 10:51am
0 comments
four-tet-tame-impala-remix-is-it-true-song-stream-release
Four Tet (photo by Derek Staples) and Tame Impala (photo by Debi Del Grande)

In addition to mastering his own original creations, Four Tet knows how to transform a simple remix into something magically refreshing. We’ve heard Kieran Hebden do this for years, reworking everyone from Destiny’s Child and Rihanna to Radiohead and Lana Del Rey. (My personal favorite would be his take on The xx’s “A Violent Noise.)

Four Tet has now turned his attention to Tame Impala and The Slow Rush single “Is It True”. Over the course of five minutes, the British producer manages to draw listeners further into Kevin Parker’s world. Here the swirls of psychedelia stretch on a little longer, their pulses slowed down a bit for maximum blissed out daydreaming.

Stream Four Tet’s “Is It True” remix down below.

Editors' Picks

Four Tet released a new album earlier this year titled Sixteen Oceans, which was followed by a lovely remix of Caribou’s “Never Come Back”. As for Tame Impala, Parker remixed himself back in May, reimagining “One More Year” as a sprawling 18-minute epic. Last month, he also put his own spin on “Guilty Conscience” from former Artist of the Month 070 Shake.

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
New Music Friday: 8 Albums to Stream
Next Story
The Killers Perform “Blowback” on Colbert: Watch
No comments