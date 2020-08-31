Menu
JPEGMAFIA Takes His “LAST DANCE!” on New Single: Stream

After a hot streak of 2020 singles, the Baltimore rapper drops off his "final" track

by
on August 31, 2020, 10:26am
stream-jpegmafia-last-dance-song-video-new
JPEGMAFIA's "LAST DANCE!" video

JPEGMAFIA has spent much of the year unloading one promising single after another. But it appears his hot streak is cooling off: the Baltimore rapper is sharing “LAST DANCE!” today, which he’s calling the “final one”.

Running just a little over two minutes, the track sees Peggy not so much dancing, but crawling slinkily through shady and simmering synthesized noise. His voice is wrapped in Autotune here — not unlike that one time he covered Carly Rae Jepsen — while he drops references to Aladdin, Chicago Bulls icon Dennis Rodman, Love Island, Mary J. Blige, and Kylie Jenner.

Check it out below via its video, which stars a hooded JPEGMAFIA as he weaves through shadows and split screens.

