London Grammar Return with New Single “Baby It’s You”: Stream

London Grammar, photo by Crowns & Owls

Even during these dismal times, London Grammar have managed to find a little light. The British trio return today with the uplifting “Baby It’s You”, their first single in three years.

Co-produced by George FitzGerald (Foals, Moby), the track is a soothing listen about the grounding power of love. “All these lights are changing/ See ’em everywhere/ In my veins like lightning/ I don’t even care,” sings Hannah Reid, her vocals robust and enveloping like a weighted blanket. “All these colors in me, but all I wanna see you/ And nothing else matters/ You, baby it’s you.”



Between Reid’s soaring presence, the snappy percussion, and the song’s feel-good message, “Baby It’s You” seems like the ideal anthem to blast throughout an arena. Stream the new track below and get those lighters ready.

London Grammar’s sophomore album, Truth is a Beautiful Thing, came out back in 2017. In the time since then, the indie trio has covered Prince, as well as put out a remix with help from the guys behind the Stranger Things soundtrack. Last year, Reid & co. collaborated with Flume on “Let You Know”.