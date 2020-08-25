Oklou, photo by Till Janz

Next month brings the grand arrival of Galore, the debut mixtape from French producer and songwriter Oklou. The project came to fruition following a period of deep soul searching and, according to the emerging artist, working on it “made me feel alive, which is what I was missing up to now.”

In July, we heard three of the tape’s songs, “unearth me”, “fall”, and the title track. Oklou is back now with another generous triple release that continues to highlight her multifaceted approach to electronic music.



First up is “god’s chariots”, whose glimmering synths gracefully simmer, dance, and bounce about just below the surface of Oklou’s soothing Sade-like vocals. As for the fragile and contemplative “nightime”, a mix of keys and digitalized strings makes for something reminiscent of Purity Ring or Hundred Waters. Lastly, “rosebud” takes listeners down an unexpected path to the realm of hip-hop; one could easily see this production working for someone like Travis Scott or Jeremih.

Stream the trio of new songs below, as well as the music video for “god’s chariots”, directed by Kevin Elamrani-Lince. “It’s a fantasy, a place you’re in to escape reality, but it’s also about being so lonely that you kind of lose your mind,” Oklou said of the clip.

Galore is officially out September 24th via True Panther/Tap Records.