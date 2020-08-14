Orville Peck Unleashes New Show Pony EP: Stream

Orville Peck

Orville Peck has finally dropped his new Show Pony EP. The effort was originally due out earlier this year, but Peck postponed the release so as not to distract from the Black Lives Matter protests.

The six-track project is highlighted by a so-called “dream come true” duet with country legend Shania Twain, aptly titled “Legends Never Die”. There’s also a cover of the Bobbie Gentry classic “Fancy”, as well as early original singles “Summertime” and “No Glory in the West”.



Show Pony is Peck’s second-ever project following last year’s Pony debut album, which earned the masked alt-country star widespread critical acclaim. It also comes a month after his cover of Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy”, released in honor of Pride month.

Stream Show Pony below via Apple Music and Spotify, followed by the epic Cameron Duddy-directed video for “Legends Never Die” starring both Peck and the “You’re Still the One” icon herself.

Show Pony Artwork:

Show Pony Tracklist:

01. Summertime

02. No Glory in the West

03. Drive Me, Crazy

04. Kids

05. Legends Never Die (feat. Shania Twain)

06. Fancy