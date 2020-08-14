The Killers Premiere New Single “Dying Breed”: Stream

The Killers

The Killers are just about one week away from the release of highly anticipated album Imploding the Mirage. In anticipation, they’ve shared a new single called “Dying Breed”.

According to an interview with Rolling Stone, the track is a collaboration with producer Flood, who’d previously worked on The Killers’ Sam’s Town.



As frontman Brandon Flowers explained, Flood helped to give the song “an industrial vibe.” He added, “What I love about Flood is he doesn’t have a problem x-ing something out if he doesn’t like it. What he did with it was a lot more stark than what we would have done, but it kept the spirit of the song. It has a heart to it that really grabs you.”

Stream The Killers’ “Dying Breed” below, which follows early singles “My Own Soul’s Warning”, “Fire in Bone”, and “Blowback”. After a minor pandemic-related delay, Imploding the Mirage is finally due out on August 21st.

Earlier this month, sexual misconduct allegations were made against The Killers’ 2009 touring crew. After a comprehensive internal investigation, The Killers’ legal team found “no corroboration” that such an incident occurred.