Thom Yorke Debuts Third and Final Sonos Radio Mix: Stream

Thom Yorke, photo by Amy Price

While Radiohead have been busy dusting off archival concert footage, frontman Thom Yorke has been heading up his very own Sonos Radio show called “In the Absence Thereof”. He’s shared two radio mixes thus far, offering fans a glimpse at his curatorial expertise and expansive music taste. Now, the alt-rocker is releasing his third and final playlist made for Sonos.

Yorke’s inaugural mix packed in everything from Iggy Pop and Duke Ellington, while the second boasted selections from JPEGMAFIA alongside Frank Sinatra classics. This new playlist consists of an equally diverse and eclectic bunch of “influences and obsessions,” including a bit of avant-pop courtesy of Laurie Anderson, post-punk à la Fontaines D.C., the glitchy R&B of James Blake, and bass-heavy hip-hop from Nicki Minaj. There are also tracks from Lightning Bolt, The Corries, Armand Hammer, and Dungeon Acid.



Stream this final Sonos mix below and bust a move like Yorke.

Thom Yorke’s “In The Absence Thereof…v3” Playlist:

01. Laurie Anderson – “O Superman (For Massenet)”

02. Alan Lomax – “Tarantella of Paganini (Sensual Dance of the Moors)”

03. The Corries – Sally Free and Easy (Live)

04. Fontaines D.C. – “The Lotts”

05. The Garden – “Crystal Clear”

06. Karenn – “Peel Me Easy”

07. Jan Jelinek – “Marcel Duchamp, Would You Like or Expect”

08. Kassa Overall – “Find Me (feat. J Hoard)”

09. Kukuruz Quartet – “Evil N****r (1979)”

10. FUJI||||||||||TA – “keshiki”

11. Martin Bartlett – “Electronic Recalcitrant (Live)”

12. Nathan Fake – “Pentiamonds”

13. Lightning Bolt – “Hüsker Dön’t”

14. James Blake – “Lullaby for My Insomniac”

15. Roger Doyle – “Solar Eyes”

16. Armand Hammer – “Ramesses II (feat. Earl Sweatshirt, Moor Mother & Fielded)”

17. Peter Zinovieff – “Tarantella”

18. Ensemble C.L.S.I. – “Kurzwellen, Work No. 25, System 1 (Realization by Ensemble C.L.S.I.): Introduction Shortwave Radio Quartet”

19. Fabio Tricomi, Fabio Accurso, Roberto Bolelli – “Benedicamus Domino”

20. Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

21. Bennie Maupin – “Winds of Change”

22. David Chalmin – “La Forêt Des Ombres Part.3”

23. Dungeon Acid – “Sex Beat”

24. Delia Derbyshire & Barry Bermange – “The Dreams – 4. Sea”