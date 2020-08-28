Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj Flaunt Their “Expensive” Taste on New Single: Stream

Ty Dolla $ign (photo by Philip Cosores) and Nicki Minaj (photo via Facebook)

Nicki Minaj may be expecting, but the mother-to-be still appreciates a luxurious item or two or three. That’s why the rapper fits right in with Ty Dolla $ign on his latest single “Expensive”.

“Gotta swipe the Amex if he go on a date/ If we go on a date, he gotta blow on my cake,” Minaj details her high standards. “These studs for my ears, these scarves for my hairs/ Latest bags from Chanel and I ain’t trying to wait.”



As for Ty, the rapper knows the quickest way to his partner’s heart. “Beemers or Benzes, okay/ Diamond tennis necklace, okay,” he lists out. “Lambo or the double R truck.”

Check out the video for “Expensive” below, which is not surprisingly filled with the mansions, cars, and pools of the rich and famous.

Minaj and Ty previously worked together on “Swalla”, a 2017 single from Jason Derulo. “Expensive” is presumably off Ty’s upcoming album Dream House, along with “Ego Death” featuring Kanye West and FKA twigs. Ty also recently appeared on tracks from Juicy J, Lil Keed, and Jacob Collier.

As for Minaj, she’s raced up the charts the last few months thanks to collaborations with Tekashi 6ix9ine (“Trollz”) and ASAP Ferg (“Move Ya Hips”).

“Expensive” Artwork: