Will Butler Longs for Change on New Single “Close My Eyes”: Stream

Generations is the new solo album from Arcade Fire member Will Butler. Slated for arrival this fall, it’s being previewed today with a single titled “Close My Eyes”.

The follow-up to last month’s “Surrender”, today’s single finds Butler feeling stagnant and yearning for change — a sentiment those of us still in quarantine can certainly understand. “I tried to make the lyrics a straightforward and honest description of an emotion I feel often — a drive for change coupled with despair,” he said in a statement.



“‘I’m tired of waiting for a better day. But I’m scared and I’m lazy and nothing’s gonna change,'” continued Butler. “Kind of a sad song,” continued the indie rocker. “Trying to tap into some Smokey Robinson/Motown feeling—“I’ve got to dance to keep from crying.”

Butler self-directed the new song’s corresponding music video. In it, he’s seen sitting in a rowboat built by his grandfather as it floats across a lake. There are also moments when he’s partially submerged underwater — a fitting metaphor for feeling restrained or lost. Check it out below.

Generations, which follows 2015 debut album Policy, is officially out September 25th through Merge Records. It’s up for pre-order here.

As for Arcade Fire proper, a new record from the indie veterans is already in the works and a fresh single is likely coming sooner than later. Butler’s brother Win and Régine Chassagne also recently performed a few Arcade Fire songs as part of a Salesforce livestream.