Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

YG Announces New Album My 4Hunnid Life, Shares “Equinox”: Watch

His fifth album is out October 2nd via Def Jam

by
on August 31, 2020, 2:09pm
YG announces new album My 4Hunnid Life shares new song Equinox
YG and Day Sulan in the "Equinox" video

YG has announced the release of his fifth album, My 4Hunnid Life, due out October 2nd. As a preview, the Compton rapper is sharing a new single titled, “Equinox”, along with a raunchy music video.

The forthcoming effort is his third full-length in three years, following 2019’s 4REAL, 4REAL and 2018’s Stay Dangerous. YG has been teasing the album for a few months now: first with May’s triplet flow-filled “Laugh Now Kry Later”, June’s timely ACAB hymn “FTP”, and then July’s drip anthem “SWAG”. Now, he’s back with “Equinox”, a sensual twerk soundtrack that features his 4Hunnid Records signee Day Sulan and a great Fatman Scoop loop in the hook.

The song comes packaged with an — ahem — intriguing visual that sees YG and Sulan trading verses while a bunch of scantily-clad women dance beside them. Check it out below.

Editors' Picks

The “Fuck Donald Trump” rapper hasn’t revealed the record’s artwork or tracklist just yet, but we can assume more information will be made available in the coming month. As Uproxx pointed out, My 4Hunnid Life will mark the last album YG owes under his current deal with Def Jam.

In the meantime, revisit this legendary moment from Fall 2019 when YG kicked a white fan off stage for refusing to say “Fuck Donald Trump” into the mic. King shit.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Nasty C’s Zulu Man with Some Power Sees the South African Rapper’s Star Continue to Rise: Review
Next Story
Queens of the Stone Age Announce First Concert in Three Years
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Didn't like the new design? bugs? please send us your feedback