This T-Shirt Accurately Sums Up the Summer 2020 Concert Season

Footage not found. That’s an apt way to describe the 2020 summer concert season, which has effectively been canceled due to the pandemic. There are exceptions of course, but is it really worth risking your life to see Smash Mouth?

To commemorate the 2020 Summer concert season that was not, we’re rolling out a new T-shirt design. As part of our continued commitment to supporting independent musicians, a portion of proceeds from all of our merchandise is benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund. The remainder goes to directly supporting Consequence of Sound, an independently owned media company.



Our Summer 2020 Concert T-Shirt is available in black or indigo color, and features our new logo on the back. Grab yours below, or by visiting Consequence Store, where you can find our full array of T-shirts and face masks.