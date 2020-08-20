Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Sylvan Esso Perform “Ferris Wheel” from the Back of a Truck on Samantha Bee: Watch

The duo deliver a mobile performance of the lead single from Free Love

by
on August 20, 2020, 9:51am
0 comments
sylvan esso ferris wheel full frontal with samantha bee performance late night
Sylvan Esso on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

In the COVID era, Samantha Bee has taken “remote filming” to the extreme. She’s been shooting Full Frontal out in the woods with her husband, Jason Jones, serving as her only crew. It’s made for some great coronatainment, but it’s also given musical guests an interesting challenge when delivering their performances.

Back in June, Dirty Projectors solved the social distancing issue by setting up shop in Bee’s shed. On Wednesday night, Sylvan Esso took on the task by hopping into a pickup truck and driving through the fields around Bee’s house. Yes, they actually performed in a moving vehicle, and it was all captured by a drone camera.

While dogs and at least one pig ran alongside the truck, Amelia Meath danced in the bed and delivered “Ferris Wheel”. The driver (was that ban mate Nick Sanborn?) kept things nice and steady as Meath sang the single from their forthcoming album, Free Love. Dancing and grooving as comfortably on her tiny mobile stage as she ever does on a typical one, Meath made the most of the odd circumstances for one of the delightful late-night performances of quarantine.

Editors' Picks

Watch the replay below. Sylvan Esso’s Free Love is set to arrive September 25th via Loma Vista. Earlier this year, the band released their live album and concert film WITH.

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
Dan Deacon Releases Original Score for HBO’s Well Groomed: Stream
Next Story
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship to Remain in Place Until At Least Early 2021
No comments