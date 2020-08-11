Sylvan Esso Go “Rooftop Dancing” on New Single: Stream

Sylvan Esso, photo by Shervin Lainez

Sylvan Esso are set to return on September 25th with their third full-length album, Free Love. After teasing the impending release with “Ferris Wheel”, the synthpop duo have now unveiled a second preview in “Rooftop Dancing”.

If Sylvan Esso displayed restraint in their grooves on “Ferris Wheel”, “Rooftop Dancing” winds it in even further. Subtle and sparse, there’s no real build to the song, instead choosing to purr along contentedly on softly plucked guitars and background noise. According to the band, the track is “about the excitement of being part of a collective humming whole — a city that contains multitudes — with your small story shining softly amidst it,” and its pleasant, unhurried structure reflects that.



The duo tapped acclaimed New York City street photographer and filmmaker Cheryl Dunn for the video. In the clip, she captures the pandemic mood of the Big Apple as it slowly finds new ways to come back to life. “To me this song reflects the social climate of NY right now, with its historical resilience to re-invent — to create new things from the discarded, to take back the streets, to not dwell on what you can’t do but to get excited about what you can do,” Dunn said in a statement, “…Like riding bikes en masse, making guerrilla art shows by the river, making more art and music — and yes — dancing on the roof tops!”

Watch the “Rooftop Dancing” video below. Pre-orders for Free Love are ongoing.