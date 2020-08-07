Taylor Swift, photo by Beth Garrabrant

It’s been two weeks since Taylor Swift released her surprise new album folklore. It’s already the top-selling album of 2020, but since it was unannounced until the day before it came out, physical copies weren’t available until today, August 7th. Now that CDs and vinyls have begun to reach their destinations, the physical-only bonus track “the lakes” is officially out.

T-Swift is perhaps the most well-resourced artist in the world right now, and her team’s determination to keep “the lakes” off of streaming platforms has made it difficult to find. But when it comes to age-old battle between copyright protectors and the internet, the internet is undefeated. It’s not our place to link to this song, but if you can’t find a digital version of “the lakes”, then you must not want to hear it very badly.



The bonus cut was co-written with Jack Antonoff, and unlike the rest of folklore, it was completed without the help of Aaron Dessner. The track takes its name from the Lake District in the United Kingdom. It’s an idyllic place, popularizes by poets like William Wordsworth and Samuel Coleridge in the 18th and 19th centuries. Metaphorically, Swift is retreating to a simpler time, and she’s doing it with “my muse” — presumably longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The lyrics are both romantic and Romantic, inspired by one of the great periods in English literature. Check out a teaser clip below.

