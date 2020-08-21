Taylor Swift Supports Indie Record Stores with Free Signed Copies of folklore

Image via Twitter/@CriminalRecords

Taylor Swift has surprised independent record stores around the country with signed copies of her new album folklore. Many shops reported unexpectedly receiving a package of 30 autographed CDs, and have been posting pictures with the hashtag #recordstorefolklore.

folklore is a self-consciously “indie” effort, created with The National’s Aaron Dessner and featuring Bon Iver. It’s also the top-selling record of the year, released by one of the most famous people on the planet. With this gesture — hand-signing hundreds of CDs and shipping them all around the states — Swift may have given herself arthritis, but she’s also given these record stores her time and the power of her colossal celebrity. It worked — several stores reported selling out the whole stock of CDs in less than an hour. Altogether, Swift has found a cool way to support dozens of local businesses. Check out a collection of pictures below.



Swift had previously boosted record stores by including a folklore bonus track, “the lakes”, only on physical copies. But after the initial rush of the release, she went ahead and shared a digital version of the song as part of a folklore deluxe edition.

We sold out in minutes. Love and thanks to all of you and to @taylorswift13 for all of her support of independent record stores everywhere. Remember to mask up on your way to pick up. Tag us in your pics and we'll repost. #recordstorefolklore pic.twitter.com/QLwHQvAXXd — CriminalRecords (@CriminalRecords) August 20, 2020

Look what just showed up!Taylor Swift just sent a bunch of signed copies of her smash FOLKLORE! Limited so no holds, locals only and just one per customer. Thanks Taylor for your love of indie shops !

#recordstorefolklore #taylornation #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/fEkGO80BUT — Shake It Records (@shakeitrecords) August 20, 2020

Every so often wonderful treasures seem to fall from the sky… ✨Today it’s *signed* copies of @taylorswift13’s #folklore CD! #maskup & stop by the shop or call for curbside; these are available only for local purchase (no mailorder) while supplies last. #recordstorefolklore pic.twitter.com/LfxBe28yXX — Grimey's Nashville (@Grimeys) August 20, 2020

Well, there is no doubt about it, #Swifties are SWIFT! Thanks to you all for masking up & coming by for a signed copy of #folklore! And many thanks to @taylorswift13 for signing albums for our peeps. ❤️❤️❤️ #recordstorefolklore #soldout #supportyourlocalrecordstore pic.twitter.com/CR1iCMBjux — Grimey's Nashville (@Grimeys) August 20, 2020

Thank you @taylorswift13! ☺️ Taylor just sent us some signed copies of her newest CD, “Folklore”! First come, first serve! No holds, or phone orders! Limited to one per customer! We open up at 11 AM! #recordstorefolklore pic.twitter.com/pz4D4UdtwV — Vintage Vinyl (@vintagevinylSTL) August 20, 2020

Thank you @taylorswift13 for supporting local record stores and sending us limited amount of "Folklore" signed CDs! These are available for local purchase only! Limit one per customer! #recordstorefolklore #taylornation #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/PaNPWOHgiN — Zia Records (@ZiaRecords) August 20, 2020

Need an autographed copy of @taylorswift13 new album Folklore? We got you! In-store only, no shipping. Let’s go! #recordstorefolklore pic.twitter.com/dCifQy1tdq — Darkside Records (@DarksideRecordz) August 20, 2020