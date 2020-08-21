Menu
Taylor Swift Supports Indie Record Stores with Free Signed Copies of folklore

August 21, 2020
Taylor Swift has surprised independent record stores around the country with signed copies of her new album folklore. Many shops reported unexpectedly receiving a package of 30 autographed CDs, and have been posting pictures with the hashtag #recordstorefolklore.

folklore is a self-consciously “indie” effort, created with The National’s Aaron Dessner and featuring Bon Iver. It’s also the top-selling record of the year, released by one of the most famous people on the planet. With this gesture — hand-signing hundreds of CDs and shipping them all around the states — Swift may have given herself arthritis, but she’s also given these record stores her time and the power of her colossal celebrity. It worked — several stores reported selling out the whole stock of CDs in less than an hour. Altogether, Swift has found a cool way to support dozens of local businesses. Check out a collection of pictures below.

Swift had previously boosted record stores by including a folklore bonus track, “the lakes”, only on physical copies. But after the initial rush of the release, she went ahead and shared a digital version of the song as part of a folklore deluxe edition.

