Tekashi 6ix9ine Announces New Album Tattle Tales

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced his first new album after his unexpectedly quick release from prison. Tattle Tales will take the stand starting September 4th.

Way back in what feels like another lifetime — February of 2019, to be exact — 6ix9ine pled guilty to racketeering, firearm possession, and drug trafficking charges. Those are heavy counts, but he was sentenced to a mere 24 months in prison because of his cooperative attitude, which some have characterized as snitching. An MC from an earlier generation may have feared retribution, but 6ix9ine rejected witness protection and allegedly signed a $10 million record deal from prison.



6ix9ine announced the new album in an Instagram post shortly after landing in Chicago. In the video, the New York rapper is seen walking down the street with a handle of what we’re sure is just water. “Yo, I got a huge announcement for ya’ll,” he said, “I’m dropping the album September 4th. Tattle Tales the album!” He then pretended to worry that Chicago’s notoriously violent residents (insert eye-roll here) would be out to get him, so he lowered his voice. He then poured out the probably-water for victims of gun violence, though all the laughter from his crew doesn’t improve his tribute. For better and worse, he’s the same belligerent presence as ever. Check out the announcement video below.

Tattle Tales is his first album since Dummy Boy, and it will tell all on September 4th. Pre-orders have already begun. It’s expected to contain his recent singles “GOOBA”, “TROLLZ” featuring Nicki Minaj, “YAYA”, and “PUNANI”. With “TROLLZ”, he earned his first Billboard No. 1 single. Not everything has been going his way, though; his $200,000 donation was rejected by a child hunger charity.