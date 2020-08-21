The Chicks Perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Democratic National Convention: Watch

The Chicks at DNC

This year’s Democratic National Convention turned into a star-studded virtual event thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, unintentionally helping it draw more viewers than the 2016 DNC. The four-night ceremony saw everyone from Billie Eilish to John Legend perform, with The Chicks stepping onstage to kick off the final night’s festivities on Thursday evening. The trio of Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer appeared remotely to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

The Chicks have long been politically outspoken musicians. Ever since their hey-day when they denounced President George W. Bush for invading Iraq and kicking of a never-ending war, the country trio have tried to use their platform for good — even going so far as to retire their Dixie Chicks moniker earlier this year. So it’s no surprise that the group urging Americans to “March March” in protests and calling out Donald Trump is eager to help promote Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominees on this year’s ballot.



Elsewhere during the final night of the DNC, John Legend and Common paid tribute to late congressman John Lewis with a powerful performance of their Oscar-winning collaboration, “Glory”.

Replay both performances below. Julia Louis-Dreyfus served as the evening’s host, and repeatedly hit Trump with stinging one-liners.