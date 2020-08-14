Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

The Damned Announce The Rockfield Files EP, Unveil New Song “Keep ‘Em Alive”: Stream

The UK punk legends will release the new EP on October 16th

by
on August 14, 2020, 10:54am
0 comments
The Damned new EP
The Damned

Legendary UK gothic punk act The Damned have announced a new EP, The Rockfield Files. In advance of the release, the band has unveiled a video for the single “Keep ‘Em Alive”.

For the new effort, The Damned returned to Rockfield studios, where they recorded their early 1980s LPs The Black Album and Strawberries, as well as the Friday 13th EP. The Rockfield Files will arrive on October 16th, containing four new songs, including “Keep ‘Em Alive.”

The lineup on the EP, which was recorded in 2019, includes classic members David Vanian, Captain Sensible, and Paul Gray, as well as Monty Oxymoron on keyboards and Andrew “Pinch” Pinching on drums. Pinch has since left the band, having played his final gig with The Damned on Halloween of last year. The songs were produced by Tom Dalgety, who was worked with Royal Blood, Rammstein, and Ghost, among others.

A music video for “Keep ‘Em Alive”, which can be seen below, is filmed as to mimic the perspective of a bee going about its daily routine.

Pre-orders for The Rockfiled Files are available here. In addition to the video, check out the EP artwork and tracklist below.

The Rockfield Files Artwork:

The Damned - The Rockfield Files

The Rockfield Files Tracklist:
01. Keep ‘Em Alive
02. Manipulator
03. The Spider & The Fly
04. Black is the Night

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Face Masks That Rock as Hard as You Do
Face Masks That Rock as Hard as You Do
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
Jónsi Shares New Single “Cannibal” Featuring Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser: Stream
Next Story
Billie Eilish, The Chicks, and More to Play Democratic National Convention
No comments