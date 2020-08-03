The Dead Milkmen Announce 7-Inch Single, Prep New Full-Length Album

The Dead Milkmen, photo by Jessica Kourkounis

Legendary Philadelphia punk rockers The Dead Milkmen are returning with a new 7-inch single later this month. One side is a cover of Heaven 17’s 1981 song “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” and the other is an original tune called “A Complicated Faith”.

The 7-inch single, which arrives August 21st, will be limited to 500 translucent red copies on vinyl, but also will be available digitally. The single is being released as a political statement aimed at the Republican National Convention, which takes place August 24th-27th.



“I’ve always loved the song,” said Dead Milkmen singer-keyboardist Rodney Anonymous of Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”, adding, “I wish we could do happy covers, but we’re never given those times to work in.”

The band began covering the tune when Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, changing the lyrics to “Trump’s a white supremacist / Putin tells him what to do.” For the recorded version, the Dead Milkmen stuck to the track’s original lyrics, at the request of Heaven 17.

The B-side, “A Complicated Faith”, features a new wave sound, with drummer Dean Clean stating, “Rodney’s really into industrial goth music. He’s introduced that to the band and we’ve been willing to go along for the ride.”

Along with the upcoming 7-inch single comes news that the Dead Milkmen are working on their first full-length album since 2014’s Pretty Music for Pretty People. The band had hoped to record the album this year, but plans changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had half an album already written and demoed,” said guitarist Joe Jack Talcum, “and now I think we’re probably going to start all over again.” The band now plans to release a new LP in 2021.

The limited-edition vinyl run of the 7-inch single is available for pre-order via Amazon or the socially conscious label The Giving Groove, with proceeds benefitting the charity Girls Rock Philly. A digital pre-order is currently available via Apple Music, as well.

While the Dead Milkmen’s studio version of “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” hasn’t been posted online yet, a live version from San Antonio a couple years back can be seen below, along with the single’s artwork.

“(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thing” Single Artwork: