The Ellen DeGeneres Show Producers Ousted Following Investigation

Ellen Degeneres Show (Warner Bros.)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show experienced some senior personnel shakeups on Monday afternoon. As Variety reports, executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman have all “parted ways” with the series following Warner Media’s investigation over allegations of misconduct and an environment of fear.

As previously reported, Glavin, Leman, and Norman had been cited in a report from Buzzfeed that ran at the end of July. At the time, they were immediately suspended, though sources report their contracts have since been terminated. What’s more, Leman and Glavin have also been dismissed from other DeGeneres-produced shows.



Variety also confirmed that the show’s resident DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, was promoted to co-executive producer. Boss will join veterans Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt, who will all remain executive producers alongside DeGeneres.

Sources told Variety that the news was delivered to over 200 staffers on Monday afternoon over a video call. DeGeneres reportedly told her staff that she was “not perfect,” that she considered the findings of the investigation to be “heartbreaking,” and that the forthcoming season of the series will be “the best season we’ve ever had.”

Although Warner Bros. has declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation, Variety indicates that they have hired a dedicated HR representative for the show and have established a hotline for complaints.