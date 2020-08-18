There Is No God: The Exorcist Is Reportedly Getting a Reboot

The Exorcist (Warner Bros.)

Proving once again that intellectual property reigns over Hollywood, The Exorcist is getting a reboot. According to Deadline, Morgan Creek is planning a new theatrical version of William Friedkin’s 1973 horror blockbuster with plans to possess theaters in 2021.

Now, before you reach for your crucifix or call your local pastor, know that the lede is buried deep in an article about Morgan Creek’s forthcoming series adaptation of David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers. At the very bottom of the article, Deadline notes, “Current Morgan Creek projects include Stay Tuned at AMC, with a planned theatrical reboot of The Exorcist in the works for 2021.”



The news is surprising for a multitude of reasons. For starters, given that The Exorcist is one of the most recognizable titles in Hollywood history, such news warrants its own headline. But, more importantly, is that Morgan Creek promised way, way back in 2015 that “we would NEVER EVER attempt to remake The Exorcist.” So, either someone’s overstating the news, or the Creek’s backpedaled on their word.

Regardless, a reboot wouldn’t be all that surprising. After all, most of the classics have been give a new face: John Carpenter’s Halloween, Bob Clark’s Black Christmas (twice, in fact), Dario Argento’s Suspiria, even Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. So, it was really only a matter of time before Hollywood revisited William Peter Blatty’s source material. Of course, that’s without acknowledging the, oh, five dozen imitators that have followed in its wake.

That 2021 date is also a tad dubious given that — looks around — the world is still shut down from a pandemic. Sure, studios are finding new ways to work around the pandemic (hello, Jurassic World: Dominion), but this writer is willing to bet the $67 dollars he has in his bank account that there’s no way Morgan Creek gets a new Exorcist into theaters by next year.

Having said that, this writer also 100% believes Morgan Creek (or any studio for that matter) will likely reboot The Exorcist in the years to come. Should you be concerned? No. Should we still gripe and groan and scoff? Why not?

