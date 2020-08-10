Aliens Is a Crucial Chapter for Feminism in Horror

The Horror Virgin - Aliens

“Just tell me one thing, Burke. You’re going out there to destroy them, right? Not to study. Not to bring back. But to wipe them out.”

We’ve been floating in stasis for 65 episodes, but the alien threat is still out there and this time it’s war. So hop into your loader and join The Horror Virgin Crew for James Cameron’s Aliens.

James Cameron’s bigger, louder sequel is both a genre classic and an important step in horror and feminism. It’s not perfect, but there’s a lot to love. We’ll dissect it’s pacing, share our views on the relationship between Newt and Ripley, and bond over our mutual love for Bill Paxton (even though Hudson is just a tad whiney).

Game Over, pod. Game Over.

Jenn’s Links

—Aliens at 30 – in praise of James Cameron’s feminist masterpiece

—Is James Cameron’s Aliens really an allegory of the Vietnam War

—15 Things You Didn’t Know About James Cameron’s Aliens

—Why James Cameron’s Aliens is the best movie about technology

—ALIENS: MOTHERS, MONSTERS AND MARINES

—The Rise and Evolution of the Female Action Hero