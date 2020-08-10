Menu
Aliens Is a Crucial Chapter for Feminism in Horror

The Horror Virgin revisits James Cameron's 1986 genre-bending classic

on August 10, 2020, 8:40am
The Horror Virgin - Aliens
The Horror Virgin - Aliens

Just tell me one thing, Burke. You’re going out there to destroy them, right? Not to study. Not to bring back. But to wipe them out.”

We’ve been floating in stasis for 65 episodes, but the alien threat is still out there and this time it’s war. So hop into your loader and join The Horror Virgin Crew for James Cameron’s Aliens

James Cameron’s bigger, louder sequel is both a genre classic and an important step in horror and feminism. It’s not perfect, but there’s a lot to love. We’ll dissect it’s pacing, share our views on the relationship between Newt and Ripley, and bond over our mutual love for Bill Paxton (even though Hudson is just a tad whiney).

Game Over, pod. Game Over.

Jenn’s Links

Aliens at 30 – in praise of James Cameron’s feminist masterpiece

Is James Cameron’s Aliens really an allegory of the Vietnam War

15 Things You Didn’t Know About James Cameron’s Aliens

Why James Cameron’s Aliens is the best movie about technology

ALIENS: MOTHERS, MONSTERS AND MARINES

The Rise and Evolution of the Female Action Hero

