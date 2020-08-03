Eli Roth’s Hostel Still Packs an Upsetting Punch

The Horror Virgin - Hostel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“No one is paying me. In fact, I’m the one paying them!”

We’ve been all over the world and the bottom line is: podcast is podcast. The Horror Virgin Crew is backpacking through Europe and we’re starting to get tired of Amsterdam. Luckily we heard about a Hostel in Slovakia where you can get all the … well … let’s just say we’ve heard some things. So, grab your fanny pack and meet us at the Torture Museum gift shop for Eli Roth’s Hostel.

We’ll discuss the Torture Porn sub-genre, dated dialogue, and who we thought the hero was going to be. Mikey talks about his ideal vacation itinerary, Todd survives watching some rough scenes, and Jenn shares what she wishes the movie had actually been saying. And we all stress the importance of using a fork to eat salad.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

—11 Intense Facts About Hostel

—The Real Life Inspiration For Hostel Is About As Scary As The Film

—Saws, hostels, and human centipedes: A long and unpleasant history of torture porn

—Putting Hostel in Context