Eli Roth’s Hostel Still Packs an Upsetting Punch

The Horror Virgin finally watches some torture porn...

by
on August 03, 2020, 9:15am
The Horror Virgin - Hostel
The Horror Virgin - Hostel

“No one is paying me. In fact, I’m the one paying them!”

We’ve been all over the world and the bottom line is: podcast is podcast. The Horror Virgin Crew is backpacking through Europe and we’re starting to get tired of Amsterdam. Luckily we heard about a Hostel in Slovakia where you can get all the … well … let’s just say we’ve heard some things. So, grab your fanny pack and meet us at the Torture Museum gift shop for Eli Roth’s Hostel.

We’ll discuss the Torture Porn sub-genre, dated dialogue, and who we thought the hero was going to be. Mikey talks about his ideal vacation itinerary, Todd survives watching some rough scenes, and Jenn shares what she wishes the movie had actually been saying. And we all stress the importance of using a fork to eat salad.

Jenn’s Links

11 Intense Facts About Hostel

The Real Life Inspiration For Hostel Is About As Scary As The Film

Saws, hostels, and human centipedes: A long and unpleasant history of torture porn

Putting Hostel in Context

