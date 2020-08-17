The Horror Virgin Sinks Its Teeth Into Resident Evil

The Horror Virgin - Resident Evil

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“You’re all going to die down here.”

Join The Horror Virgin as the series ventures deep into The Hive to help Alice (Milla Jovovich) recover her memories, kill some zombies, and find the cure. Yes, on this week’s episode, they’re tackling the action-horror movie Resident Evil.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser