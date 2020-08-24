Menu
The Warrens Become Superheroes in The Conjuring 2

The Horror Virgin heads to London to scream at ghosts

on August 24, 2020, 9:36am
The Horror Virgin - The Conjuring 2
Travel with The Horror Virgin to London to help the Warrens become spiritual superheroes, solve a haunting, and make everything about them in The Conjuring 2.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Fun Facts:

The Conjuring 2: The True Story Behind The Enfield Poltergeist

10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Conjuring 2 Movie

James Wan Explains That Big Twist in The Conjuring 2

