The Warrens Become Superheroes in The Conjuring 2

The Horror Virgin - The Conjuring 2

Travel with The Horror Virgin to London to help the Warrens become spiritual superheroes, solve a haunting, and make everything about them in The Conjuring 2.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

