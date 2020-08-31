What We Do In the Shadows Finds Comedy in the Coffin

The Horror Virgin - What We Do In the Shadows

The Horror Virgin ventures to New Zealand to see what life is really like as a vampire. Nick and his mate Stu are going to show us all the awesome nightlife around Wellington. We just hope we don’t run into any Swearwolves.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

