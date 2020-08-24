Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Killers Already Have Another Album in the Works for 2021

Brandon Flower says the forthcoming effort "might be better than" Imploding the Mirage

by
on August 24, 2020, 10:27am
0 comments
the killers new album 2021
The Killers, photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers only just delivered their new album, Imploding the Mirage, a few days ago, but it’s already time to start anticipating a follow-up. In a cover story interview with NME, the band revealed that they’ve already tracked a completely new full-length, which they intend to release in 2021.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” said frontman Brandon Flowers. “We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [producer Jonathon] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.”

Flowers attributed the lack of touring right now for giving him “a lot of time on my hands,” which has led to “fruitful” writing sessions:

“I’m not writing a quarantine album or anything like that. You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record. You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly. Something powerful happened when I shut off the part of my brain that runs towards the grind and just started running towards the creative part of my brain.”

Editors' Picks

He added that he expects the record to arrive before The Killers (hopefully) head on the road next summer (tickets available here). “Oh yeah, there will be another album,” he insisted. “I’m excited. It might be better than this one.”

While he confirmed Rado and Everett would be returning, there’s no guessing what other guest collaborators might be featured. Imploding the Mirage is full of ’em, including ex-Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Lucius, k.d. lang, Blake Mills, and Weyes Blood. Listen to the album in full here.

Elsewhere in the NME interview, Flowers addressed recent accusations against their former touring crew and the band’s subsequent investigation. “I have four sisters, I have nieces, I have female cousins, I have a mom, I have a wife,” he said. “I know about what bad men can do to women. I would never turn a blind eye to that. My heart goes out to anyone who’s a victim.”

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
The Warrens Become Superheroes in The Conjuring 2
Next Story
Heavy-Handed Symbol Asteroid 2018VP1 Could Strike Earth on Election Day
No comments