Stephen King’s Insomnia Was Made for Constant Readers

The Losers' Club returns to Derry, Maine and finds connections to The Dark Tower

by
on August 28, 2020, 12:18am
Stephen King - Insomnia
The Losers return to Derry, Maine for some much-needed R&R. Maybe it’s the pillow, or the weather, or straight-up allergies, but they just can’t seem to get any shut-eye. Even worse, they’re having these bizarre visions and being chased by little bald doctors.

Join Randall Colburn, Ahse Digg, Dan Pfleegor, and Jenn Adams as they discuss the multiverse madness within Stephen King’s 1994 horror fantasy novel Insomnia. Together, they discuss the grimy horror within and the many connections to The Dark Tower.

Somewhere along the way, they find a way to sleep.

 

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

