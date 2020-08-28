Stephen King’s Insomnia Was Made for Constant Readers

Stephen King - Insomnia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



The Losers return to Derry, Maine for some much-needed R&R. Maybe it’s the pillow, or the weather, or straight-up allergies, but they just can’t seem to get any shut-eye. Even worse, they’re having these bizarre visions and being chased by little bald doctors.

Join Randall Colburn, Ahse Digg, Dan Pfleegor, and Jenn Adams as they discuss the multiverse madness within Stephen King’s 1994 horror fantasy novel Insomnia. Together, they discuss the grimy horror within and the many connections to The Dark Tower.

Somewhere along the way, they find a way to sleep.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

Subscribe now to stay tuned for future episodes!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations