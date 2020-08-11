Menu
The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Getting Into Knives, Share “As Many Candles as Possible”: Stream

The band's second full-length of the year drops in October

on August 11, 2020, 11:12am
The Mountain Goats, photo by Jade Wilson

While we spent quarantine baking loaves and loaves of banana bread, The Mountain Goats were busy working on not one but two new albums. The first, Songs for Pierre Chuvin, was released in April after being recorded entirely on John Darnielle’s famously indestructible boombox. Now, the second full-length has been announced: Getting Into Knives is due for arrival on October 23rd via Merge.

This new effort was recorded in just one week at the legendary Memphis studio Sam Phillips Recording — specifically in the same room where The Cramps tracked their 1980 debut album. For these sessions, Darnielle & co. were again assisted by producer Matt Ross-Spang, who previously engineered their 2019 LP In League with Dragons.

The resulting 13-track project is certainly a product of this very specific moment in time, or as a humorous press statement puts it, “the perfect album for the millions of us who have spent many idle hours contemplating whether we ought to be honest with ourselves and just get massively into knives.”

Editors' Picks

For an early look at The Mountain Goats’ sharp Knives collection, the band has shared lead single “As Many Candles As Possible”. The track features guest contributions from Al Green’s own organist Charles Hodges.

Watch the Lalitree Darnielle-directed lyric video for “As Many Candles As Possible” below, and then head here to pre-order the new album.

Getting Into Knives Artwork:

the mountain goats getting into knives album cover art The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Getting Into Knives, Share As Many Candles as Possible: Stream

Getting Into Knives Tracklist:
01. Corsican Mastiff Stride
02. Get Famous
03. Picture of My Dress
04. As Many Candles as Possible
05. Tidal Wave
06. Pez Dorado
07. The Last Place I Saw You Alive
08. Bell Swamp Connection
09. Great Gold Sheep
10. Rat Queen
11. Wolf Count
12. Harbor Me
13. Getting Into Knives

