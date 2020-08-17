The Office Gets Super Cute Fisher-Price Toy Set

The Office by Fisher-Price

Indeed, The Office is getting a new reboot — from Fisher-Price. As Bleeding Cool points out, the iconic toy company has taken a few familiar faces from Dunder-Mifflin and brought them down to their size for their Little People line.

More specifically, they’ve turned Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, and Pam Beesly into 2.5-inch figurines for your youngster to chew on as you binge the series over long days and sleepless nights. As you can see above, each character has been turned into little munchkins with all their trademark attributes, giving new meaning to Scott’s tots.



Here’s the official listing:

“Bring the shenanigans of the Dunder-Mifflin paper company to your home with this Little People Collector The Office figure set by Fisher-Price! This set features a set of four figures styled to look just like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert from the hit American TV series The Office! In the words of Michael Scott and Wayne Gretsky, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,’ so grab yours today! Each figure measures approximately 2 1/2-inches tall.”

The set is priced at $19.99 and you can order one now. Take a closer look at the little workers below.

In the event you want a more expansive representation of the Dunder-Mifflin branch, Funko has a much deeper bench. Sadly, they’re missing Ryan — the true belle of the batch!

If you still can’t get enough Office, Brian Baumgartner is offering an extensive oral history of the series with a new podcast. There’s also the Office Ladies, a podcast that’s hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Martin and features its own juicy pieces of trivia. Meanwhile, closer to the annex, Leslie David Baker, aka Stanley, is trying to make a spinoff happen.