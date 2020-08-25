The Stand (CBS All Access)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Kingmas. Today, CBS All Access finally confirmed that Josh Boone’s highly anticipated miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand will premiere on Thursday, December 17th. You know, just in time for the holidays.

“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” said Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”



Published in 1978 and updated in 1990, the 1,200 page tome takes place in a world ravaged by an unstoppable plague, where the survivors are caught in a struggle between good and evil. There are those who follow the prophetic wisdom of 108-year-old Mother Abagail, and there are those who follow the lead of the eternally evil Randall Flagg.

As previously reported, the miniseries is a star-studded affair for CBS All Access, specifically Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abigail, Alexander Skarsgard as Randall Flagg, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, James Marsden as Stu Redman, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman, and Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor.

According to today’s press release, the nine-episode series will drop weekly as opposed to all at once as CBS All Access recently did with The Twilight Zone. In fact, King himself penned the final episode that takes place after the novel’s ending.

“The last episode Stephen King wrote, so we had sort of an hour of original material by Stephen King that was a story set after The Stand,” Boone told Screen Rant. “There was a story that he’d always wanted to tell.”

Stay tuned to our weekly Stephen King podcast, The Losers' Club, for further developments.

